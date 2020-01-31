Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 18,805 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,143,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 92,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,902,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,994,041. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

