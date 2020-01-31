KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

AMD stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 870,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

