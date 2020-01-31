KeyCorp Reaffirms Hold Rating for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,440,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,473,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,475 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 797,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,687,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

