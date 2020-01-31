KickCoin (KICK) Price Hits $0.0009

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and CoinBene. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.02913064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, CoinBene, Kucoin, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo, Gate.io, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.