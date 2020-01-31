Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 50,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

