Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 683.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up about 0.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,598,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $144.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

