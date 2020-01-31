Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 151.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,092. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

