Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $33,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.