Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.81 ($70.71).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €56.78 ($66.02) on Friday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.94.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.