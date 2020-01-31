KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE KIO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 104,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

