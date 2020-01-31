Klimatas Trading Up 5.4% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market cap of $17,350.00 and $2,195.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020054 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00119660 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

