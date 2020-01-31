Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,695. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.82. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.