Knekted (KNT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Knekted has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Knekted has a total market cap of $17,756.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Knekted token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.02913064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.