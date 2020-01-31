Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.75-1.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.742-22.742 billion.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMTUY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Komatsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

