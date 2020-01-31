Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $75.92 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $75.92 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00006811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BarterDEX, Bittrex and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00719145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00118394 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001490 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,134,884 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitbns and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

