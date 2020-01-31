Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Kornit Digital worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 5,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,673. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

