Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,539 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,946,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,473. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

