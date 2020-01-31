Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,337 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. 7,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,940. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $54.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.