Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,975. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $67.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64.

