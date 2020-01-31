Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after buying an additional 712,453 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after buying an additional 507,559 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after buying an additional 273,484 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,071. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

