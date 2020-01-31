Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,885 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.40. 2,806,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.84. The firm has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

