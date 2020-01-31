Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.19. 549,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,514. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.