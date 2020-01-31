Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $188.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,329. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $193.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

