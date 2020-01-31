Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,351 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 206.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 24,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,687. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.