Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,228 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 71,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.80. 6,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $158.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

