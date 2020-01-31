Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $121.95. 836,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

