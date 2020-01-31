Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,264 Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.01. 5,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $136.80.

