Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 231,707 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 149,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of FTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 1,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,455. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.