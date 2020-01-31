Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,003 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

COP traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 3,977,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.