Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 40,809 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.31. 5,547,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,840. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

