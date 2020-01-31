Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,501 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,274 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.98.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.