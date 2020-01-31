Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 251.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 818,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,954,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 11,627,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,991,993. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

