Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.00. 277,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

