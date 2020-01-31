Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $47.53. 5,566,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,222. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

