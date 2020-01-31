Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,263 shares during the quarter. Franklin Universal Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 15,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

