Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,346,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 163,337 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,003,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 224,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.73. 45,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

