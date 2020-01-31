Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.56 on Friday, hitting $307.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.69 and its 200-day moving average is $297.34. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

