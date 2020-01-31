Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.21. 73,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,168. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

