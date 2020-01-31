Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,220 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,954 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,479 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 936,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,738,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.