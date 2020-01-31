Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,980 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,642,000 after acquiring an additional 177,903 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 879,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,057. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $103.16 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

