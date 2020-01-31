Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,045 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.11. 939,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

