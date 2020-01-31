Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 80,560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 378.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

