Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,595 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 144,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $792,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 434,390 shares of company stock worth $72,363,232. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.30. 2,396,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 193.94, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

