Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 454,949 Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 454,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd accounts for about 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVK. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,775. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.