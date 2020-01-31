Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.12 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

