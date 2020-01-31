Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 228.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Raytheon by 14.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.01. 1,172,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,593. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $164.70 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.45.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

