Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 245.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 26,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,759. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

