Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.59 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.55 and its 200 day moving average is $300.77. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

