Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.11 Million Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NVG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 3,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

