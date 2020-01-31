Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,295 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,875 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.04. 1,658,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $356.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

